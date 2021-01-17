Just as President-elect Joe Biden hopes to do with his inauguration speech on Wednesday, corporate America wants to look ahead, not behind.
The path that led to today’s political and business reality is a rough road indeed. That’s putting it politely. Massive unemployment, a deep recession, presidential subterfuge and an end to 200 years of peaceful transitions of power have marked today’s environment for consumers, companies and investors.
Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.