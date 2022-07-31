Week Ahead

A forklift operator drives past empty storage racks at Metropolitan Ministries warehouse on July 25 in Tampa, Fla.

 Chris Urso/Zuma Press/TNS

Would you believe the U.S. economy lost 315,000 jobs in June? And that it gained 372,000 jobs the same month?

It did. So how is that possible?

