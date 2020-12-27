Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen meet for a dinner during they will try to reach a breakthrough on a post-Brexit trade deal on Dec. 9 in Brussels, Belgium.
How does a year like 2020 come to an end for investors? With one of the top economies cleaving off from the largest free trading bloc, of course.
Brexit is here. Sure, the UK formally left the European Union 11 months ago, but this year was governed by a transition agreement that kept the single market trading rules between Britain and the EU in place. That deal is due to expire on Thursday with the end of 2020.
Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts "The Sunshine Economy" on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of "Nightly Business Report" on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.
