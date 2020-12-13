Week ahead

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell will likely not repeat former Chair Ben Bernanke's mistake when signaling the Fed's future plans for bond buying.

Every month since June, the Federal Reserve has been buying about $80 billion of U.S. government bonds and about $40 billion of bonds backed by home mortgages. Initially the goal was keeping credit flowing to consumers and companies. The bond buying has continued with the aim of keeping market interest rates low. It is one of the agency’s more visible efforts to underpin the pandemic economy as it recovers. The action has helped support stock market confidence.

COVID-19 launched a stable of new, untried strategies by the central bank to stave off an economic depression in the spring as social-distancing directives and business restrictions were implemented to slow the spread of the virus.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts "The Sunshine Economy" on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of "Nightly Business Report" on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.

