Two generations of investors and monetary policymakers have learned the lessons of the 1970s. Inflation — wild, powerful and persistent — needs to be fought with fast, determined and merciless actions. Namely, higher borrowing costs.
That singular focus on fighting inflation was dropped last year by the Federal Reserve. It hasn’t forgotten about the corrosive effect of higher prices on an economy and consumers. Instead, it has signaled its willingness (maybe even desire) to see inflation run a little hotter than what it had tolerated in the past before acting to slow the economy.
