Boxes

Tmall Supermarket branded cardboard boxes at a packaging station at a Cainiao warehouse, the logistics subsidiary of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China, on Nov. 9, 2020.

 Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Mills that churn out cardboard are slashing production worldwide, a worrying sign that global trade is slowing down.

North American companies that make the raw material for corrugated boxes shut down nearly 1 million tons of capacity in the third quarter, and a similar scenario is expected for the fourth quarter, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Ryan Fox said. Prices are falling for the first time since 2020.

Bloomberg’s Daniela Sirtori-Cortina and Olivia Rockeman contributed to this report.