The Zoo Health Club is inviting middle and high school students to work out for free over winter break.
The deal applies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday at six locations, Concord, Derry, Epping, Express on Elm (Manchester), Goffstown and Manchester, according to the promotion.
“Keeping those cubs healthy and engaged in positive activities is a priority in our eye,” the promotion reads.
Students 13 and 14 years old can workout with a parent present, and 15 to 18 year olds can workout with a waiver.
During the first visit, students get a free protein shake. If they visit three or more times, they get a free Zoo Health Club hoodie.
The club offers student and educator discounts at all of its locations.