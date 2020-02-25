Partners at the Zoo
Buy Now

Owners Edward Baroody (gray suit) and Julian Pecorino pose at their new downtown gym, The Zoo Health Club Express, in December.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER///

The Zoo Health Club is inviting middle and high school students to work out for free over winter break.

The deal applies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday at six locations, Concord, Derry, Epping, Express on Elm (Manchester), Goffstown and Manchester, according to the promotion.

“Keeping those cubs healthy and engaged in positive activities is a priority in our eye,” the promotion reads.

Students 13 and 14 years old can workout with a parent present, and 15 to 18 year olds can workout with a waiver.

During the first visit, students get a free protein shake. If they visit three or more times, they get a free Zoo Health Club hoodie.

The club offers student and educator discounts at all of its locations.

Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Monday, February 24, 2020