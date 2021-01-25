AMC

The AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif. The theater chain said it plans to begin reopening theaters on Aug. 20.

 Star Tribune

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Monday that any talk of an imminent bankruptcy is "completely off the table" after the cash-strapped movie theater chain raised an additional $917 million to help cushion the blow from the pandemic.

AMC shares, which have lost nearly half their value in the last 12 months, surged 40% in trading before the bell.

