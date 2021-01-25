AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Monday that any talk of an imminent bankruptcy is "completely off the table" after the cash-strapped movie theater chain raised an additional $917 million to help cushion the blow from the pandemic.
AMC shares, which have lost nearly half their value in the last 12 months, surged 40% in trading before the bell.
Drugmaker Merck & Co on Monday said it will end development of its two COVID-19 vaccines, and will focus pandemic research on treatments, with initial efficacy data on an experimental oral antiviral expected by the end of March.