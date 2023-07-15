Milk dumping

A dairy farmer dumps excess milk down a drain.  

 Jason Alden/Bloomberg

There's more milk than ever in the U.S. but nowhere left to process it, forcing farmers across the Upper Midwest to pour the excess dairy down the drain.

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District's wastewater treatment system has been handling increased volumes of milk, a spokesperson confirmed, though he couldn't verify how much. Since-deleted videos on social media earlier this summer showed farmers pumping thousands of gallons of excess milk directly onto their fields. Pete Hardin, editor of Wisconsin-based dairy publication The Milkweed, told local media the state's milk supply with no home could fill as many as 50 trailers a day, each carrying 6,000 to 7,000 gallons.