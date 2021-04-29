Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as strong sales of materials used to make COVID-19 vaccines and treatments helped offset slowing demand for tests that detect the novel coronavirus.
Thermo Fisher raised its 2021 revenue forecast above Wall Street estimates on expectations that demand will remain strong for raw materials used in vaccines throughout the year.
