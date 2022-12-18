STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There's been a decline in labor production since a slight increase during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020, however there was a slight increase, 0.3%, in the third quarter of 2022.

However, over the last half-century, the rate of growth for labor productivity has continued to increase, while wage growth has stagnated, resulting in a gap between productivity and wages, with a larger gap in some fields and smaller gaps in others.