Morin’s Service Station celebrated its 90th anniversary Wednesday with hot dogs and popcorn, but it’s been several years since anyone came by for a fill-up.
“I still miss pumping gas,” said Bill Morin Jr., sporting a Sunoco LP watch.
The 88-year-old pointed to old pictures of the Valley Street business his father founded. After being full-service station for 85 years, regulations made continuing to pump gas too expensive about five years ago. Since then, the business has focused on repair work.
Outside, four generations of the Morin family and customers gathered around the blue-and-yellow-trimmed building, decorated with matching blue and yellow balloons.
“It’s a special day,” Morin Jr. said.
Many of Morin Jr.’s 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren were there to celebrate.
Hannah Boulanger of Manchester, Morin Jr.’s granddaughter, said the anniversary is an amazing feat.
“It’s so cool that this place still exists,” Boulanger said. “It’s awesome to see all the old faces.”
Boulanger pumped gas at Morin’s from when she was 15 until she had her first child.
Inside the waiting room, an assortment of magazines, candies and family photos document the history of the station.
“That’s me when I was 3 months old,” Morin Jr. said, pointing to a picture of his father and him in front of the station.
Although Morin Jr. is now retired, he still makes the short walk over to the station nearly every day to work on projects at his workshop and hand out candy. He says some longtime customers still stop by frequently.
“Some will come in just for the Bulls-Eyes,” he said.
Bill Morin III, 61, said his grandfather opened the shop in 1931.
“It started out as a bike shop, and it grew from there,” Morin III said.
Morin Jr. said he took over the station after returning from serving as a Navy heavy equipment operator in the Philippines when his father got sick in 1957.
“My mother was greasing cars and changing oil,” Morin Jr. said. “I got out of the taxi, got changed into work clothes, and have been here ever since.”
Morin III began work with his father at the station in the summer of sixth grade. Back then, he said, candy bars were a nickel and cigarettes were a quarter, he said.
“My mother said, ‘Get out of my hair. Go help your father,’” Morin III said. “I never left.”
Morin Jr. said he has worked 12-hour days for 40 years.
Since he started, a lot has changed around the shop, he said. Elliot Hospital was quite a bit smaller. Dunbar Fuel was across the street. Mammoth Mills down the street housed a grocery and department store.
Time has also brought new lifts and a building projects and renovations, along with many memories, Morin Jr. said. One memory Morin III shared was the fuel shortages in the 1970s.
“I still have the colored flags we used,” he said.
Today, the service station does general maintenance, like oil changes, for all makes and models, Morin III said. With a staff of just three, including himself and his dad, things are still small scale.
Morin III noted that similar sized family-owned stations like Morin’s are disappearing due to smaller profits and higher regulations.
“They are slowly getting weeded out,” he said. “The big people are taking over.”
But despite all the changes, Morin III said loyal customers are still coming back from when he started.
“Some customers have been coming for longer than I have been here,” he said.