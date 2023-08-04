BIZ-AIRCRAFT-NASA-BOEING-MCT

Concept renderings of the proposed NASA and Boeing X-66A jet, meant to be a more sustainable commercial jet.

 Boeing/TNS

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines will give their input on a new flight demonstrator project and the development of a new research aircraft, as part of a collaboration between Boeing and NASA.

Southwest and American are among two of five major U.S. airlines to participate by giving their thoughts on operational efficiencies, maintenance, handling characteristics and airport compatibility. The airlines will discuss the X-66A research aircraft, designated by the U.S. Air Force.