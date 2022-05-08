Eversource named Energy Star Partner of the Year
Eversource received the 2022 Energy Star Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy.
The company was recognized for its continued leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the Energy Star program in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
This is the ninth year in a row the energy company has won in New Hampshire, seventh year won in Connecticut and second year won in Massachusetts.
Winners have made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency.
Bank welcomes Sumner as financial consultant
Ledyard National Bank recently announced that Timothy Sumner has joined the bank as a senior financial consultant of Ledyard Financial Advisors. Sumner brings more than 18 years of experience developing and managing institutional relationships across fixed income products, trading and capital markets.
Most recently, Sumner was the head of finance for Chippers, a local tree company in the Upper Valley and prior to that Tim served as senior director and head of North American structured products and debt syndicate for Lloyds Bank in New York.
Over Sumner’s career, his relationship and business development roles have included senior positions at Merrill Lynch and Barclays Capital in Boston. He is a graduate of St. Lawrence University with a bachelor’s degree in history.
Firm adds Cherniske to criminal law group
Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. has welcomed attorney Joseph A. Cherniske to its criminal defense practice group. Cherniske brings more than a decade of experience as a prosecutor. He will work out of the firm’s Concord office.
Cherniske will represent clients charged with serious misdemeanor and felony crimes, including homicides, physical and sexual assaults, thefts, drug offenses, DWI/DUI, and other driving offenses.
Prior to joining Shaheen & Gordon, Cherniske worked at the New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General in the Criminal Bureau, where he was assigned to the Joint Youth Development Center Task Force and the homicide unit.
Cherniske started his career at the Merrimack County Attorney’s Office, where he prosecuted more than 60 jury trials and handled hundreds of misdemeanor and felony cases. He has been admitted to the New Hampshire bar since 2010.
Cheshire Medical Center welcomes Dr. Schroeder
Cheshire Medical Center is welcoming Dr. Holly Schroeder to the pediatrics department. She is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics in General Pediatrics and is an Adolescent Medicine specialist.
Schroeder holds a Doctor of Medicine from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College. She did her pediatric internship and residency at Hasbro Children’s Hospital/Warren Alpert School of Medicine in Providence, R.I. She completed her Adolescent Medicine fellowship at the University of Washington/Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle. Dr. Schroeder also earned a Master’s of Public Health degree in Health Services and completed a Leadership Education in Adolescent Health (LEAH) fellowship from the University of Washington.
Schroeder has worked as a physician in the juvenile justice system, both at the Rhode Island Training School in Cranston, R.I., and Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie, Wash.
She has also served as a clinical instructor in the Adolescent Medicine department and Primary Care Clinic at Hasbro Children’s Hospital/Warren Alpert School of Medicine, as well as in the Seattle Children’s Adolescent Medicine department.