W hile many thrift shoppers know about spring cleaning, fewer think about the great shopping available after the new year.
“January is a pretty well-kept secret,” said Heather Steeves, communications manager of Goodwill Northern New England, based in Portland, Maine. “But the people that do swing by seem to be very lucky shoppers.”
New Hampshire thrift stores often are getting new donations, including brand-new items, as people reset after the holidays.
The secondhand and resale market is forecast to reach about $53 billion this year, according to the annual forecast from ThredUp, an online thrift store. The industry includes about 20,000 stores — resale shops, consignment shops, thrift shops and antique stores — with combined annual revenues of about $15 billion, according to First Research.
Steeves said January is the second-biggest time of the year for the business, behind only spring.
“January is a big bump for us,” Steeves said. “The next week or so is absolutely the best time to shop at Goodwill.”
Steeves said many people are making room for new Christmas gifts they have just received. People bring in all sorts of items, from clothing to books to dishes. Winter apparel is a popular donation choice this time of year, she said.
“We definitely are seeing more winter clothing, like ski jackets and snow pants,” she said.
People often will come in with many big donations at once — three to five trash bags of stuff per visit, she said. The average donation size is 40 pounds.
Steeves also said many people are unloading unwanted Christmas gifts they cannot find a use for in their own homes.
“Once you get a Snuggie as a white-elephant gift three times, you want to donate some of them back,” Steeves said.
Steeves said unusual gift swap items, including kitchen appliances such as hard-boiled egg peelers and wafflemakers, often arrive at stores this time of year.
“All the things that make great white-elephant gifts are finding their way back to Goodwill right now,” she said.
Janet Dodd, who has been manager of the Salvation Army in Swanzey for 11 years, said January is busy for her store as well.
“Everyone’s trying to make room for the new toys and to get rid of their old stuff,” Dodd said.
Dodd said warmer weather this January definitely is bringing in crowds.
“As long as there’s no ice on the ground, people are always shopping at the Salvation Army,” she said. “Lots of the elderly won’t come out if there is ice in the morning because they don’t want to slip and fall.”
Phyllis Conway, manager of the volunteer-based Pittsfield Clothes Closet, said the past week of warmer weather has helped draw more people, but the stormier weather of January and February often takes a toll on traffic volume in the store, which is featured in a walkable section of downtown Pittsfield. Nevertheless, weekly sales keep regulars coming in year-round, she said.
Brenda Sliwerski, executive director of Corey’s Closet in Hooksett, said she thinks business has been especially good at her store recently because of inflation, which has driven up the prices of new products in the past year.
Gregory Berk, co-owner of Second Chance Thrift Store in Rochester, said he thinks the fear of a possible recession has led people to shop in thrift stores more often.
“Everybody’s trying to save money, so they’re not going to the big department stores as much,” he said.
The same possibility of hard times ahead has made people shift the way they donate, especially compared to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After COVID, when everybody got their checks, everybody bought new things and cleaned out. We got swamped with stuff,” Berk said. “The economy’s not doing that well now. People are holding on to their stuff more.”
Dodd said shoppers should get out and start buying things soon while the new supply lasts.
“We put things out on the floor every day, and they don’t want to miss that special thing,” she said.