Tracy Parker of Hooksett shops with her son, Louchlan, 15 months, at Corey’s Closet Thrift Shop in Hooksett on Sunday after donating some items.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

W hile many thrift shoppers know about spring cleaning, fewer think about the great shopping available after the new year.

“January is a pretty well-kept secret,” said Heather Steeves, communications manager of Goodwill Northern New England, based in Portland, Maine. “But the people that do swing by seem to be very lucky shoppers.”

Jody Spencer of Franklin browses at Corey’s Closet Thrift Shop in Hooksett on Sunday.
Tiffany Todd of Newmarket tries on aprons Sunday at Corey’s Closet Thrift Shop in Hooksett.