BOSTON — Tighe & Bond, a Westfield, Mass.-based engineering and environmental consulting firm, has acquired Boston-based Halvorson Design, a firm specializing in landscape architecture, planning and urban design.
The integration of Halvorson and Tighe & Bond will let the firms expand such services as landscape architecture, land use planning and coastal/waterfront resiliency, they said.
Halvorson gives Tighe & Bond a strategic presence in Boston, strengthening the engineering firm’s position in the Northeast and bringing the total number of offices to 11 across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Maine, according to a news release. Tighe & Bond has an office in Portsmouth, N.H.
Halvorson will continue to operate under its existing brand name, and the firm’s leadership and staff will remain at the current location on Kingston Street in Boston. Tighe & Bond employees will also be joining the Halvorson office.
