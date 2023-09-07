BIZ-AUTO-UAW-FORD-BARGAINING-GET

UAW International President Shawn Fain speaks at a UAW rally at Region 1 headquarters in Warren, Michigan, on Aug. 20.

 Robin Buckson/The Detroit News/TNS

Detroit’s big automakers are running out of time to avert a strike as contract talks with the United Auto Workers remain tense, just one week before the current contract expires.

The union has made the most progress in negotiations with Ford but has said it remains unsatisfied with the company’s proposals. General Motors said Thursday that it submitted a new offer to the union that includes a 10% wage increase for most employees and a 20% increase, to $20 an hour, for temporary workers, but the UAW immediately called the proposal “insulting.” Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler, says it will submit a new offer by the end of the week.