Tipping fatigue

On the federal level, tipped employees only have to be paid $2.13 per hour. That is the law in 15 states and three territories.

 Wirestock/Dreamstime/TNS

Tipping was once reserved for people who provided particular services — waiters who took your order and made sure your dinner was pleasant, bellhops who carried your luggage, hairdressers who kept you looking sharp in the latest styles.

But now, opportunities for tipping seem to be everywhere. People who take carryout orders expect a tip. Clerks who hand you a bagel expect a tip. Even concession-stand workers at sports stadiums and some fast-food chains such as Subway expect a tip.