In a world where everything is now remote, job seekers are having to work harder than ever to try and stand out among a pool of qualified candidates — and they are forced to do it all behind a computer screen.
“Being engaged and being able to have a good conversation is critical,” said Rachel Tessier, managing director of Sales Search Partners in Bedford.
While these have always been critical skills, they are even more vital in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when remote job interviews have become the norm, said Tessier.
Even though job interviews via Zoom rather than in person have some drawbacks, she said it is important for job candidates to keep an open mind throughout the process.
As many businesses are adjusting and adapting in light of the global pandemic, job seekers must do the same, said Tessier, explaining the hiring process is anything but traditional for many businesses right now.
Tessier said her most important tip for remote job interviews is that candidates remain free of distractions.
Tracy Amirault, a talent acquisition specialist with ECCO Shoes, with offices in Bedford, agreed with that advice.
She said job applicants need to be well prepared for online job interviews, and should test out the computer space in advance of the meeting. A neutral background, strong acoustics and good lighting are all necessary to ensure that employers are able to see and hear candidates thoroughly, and are not distracted by background noises or displays.
Engaging in conversation
Amirault stressed the importance of being able to engage in conversation effectively and to adapt to unexpected interruptions or situations that could occur with technology.
“Candidates don’t always get to see our office prior to signing on with us,” she said. “We are bringing on new team members that no one has really met, even though we may have been working with them for a few months.”
Amirault said it is just as crucial that candidates ask questions during the interview process, particularly about what the company is doing to adapt throughout the pandemic, when employees might return to on-site working platforms and how the business is currently supporting existing workers.
“Those are all important questions,” she added.
Virtual job interviews could continue for quite a while, possibly until the new year, explained Tessier. Many businesses are not bringing candidates into their buildings for interviews, she said.
During a virtual roundtable discussion last week with Women in Sales NH, experts discussed the importance of having a dynamic resume ready at a moment’s notice, and the importance of being able to navigate the job search process during these uncertain times.
“I think that looking at a job hunt is so challenging for people, and we are in such a unique time,” said Shannon Herrmann, a team member with Women in Sales NH.
While remote job interviews can be intimidating to some people, Herrmann said there are also many great opportunities connected to remote job interviews, especially if in-person interviews are limited because of travel.
The job hunt
According to MoneyGeek’s recent study, “American Job Losses and Recovery by State,” the Granite State has lost nearly 90,000 jobs since February, or about 12% of its workforce.
Nationwide, nearly one-third of working Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic, according to news reports.
Women in Sales NH, a group whose sole mission is to inspire women to reach their full potential, is working hard to keep the female workforce in New Hampshire in place, even with COVID-19 still in full force.
Women in Sales NH has transitioned to Zoom meetings since the pandemic halted its live events.
“We are all still here to share best practices,” said Jen Seaton of Women in Sales NH, stressing the importance of continued networking — even if it is remotely — throughout the crisis.
Following important job interview tips can mean the difference between a second or third job interview, according to the experts.
“Think about what you could bring to the table and support that with some good examples, and really be able to elaborate,” said Amirault. Transparency is also crucial throughout the job application process, she said, explaining a simple conversation can go a long way.
Even if a candidate doesn’t think they are the right fit for a job, or perhaps not quite qualified enough, Tessier said she often encourages applicants to put in the effort and pursue the multi-step interview process.
“It is very hard to tell if you like a company with one phone call or one Zoom interview,” she said.