Doug McMillon, chief executive officer of Walmart

Doug McMillon, chief executive officer of Walmart, speaks during a Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit discussion in Washington on Dec. 6, 2018.

 ANDREW HARRER/BLOOMBERG

About 1 in 4 chief executives of some of the nation's largest companies say their businesses have recovered or will have by year's end, despite the lingering ill effects of the coronavirus recession, according to a new survey.

But the economy remains fragile, they say, and the federal government must provide "further, major support" to ensure that it does not backslide.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Tuesday, September 22, 2020