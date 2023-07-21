FILE PHOTO: The roof of a Pfizer facility shows heavy damage after a tornado passed the area in Rocky Mount

The roof of a Pfizer facility shows heavy damage after a tornado passed through the area in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

 ABC Affiliate WTVD via REUTERS

Most of the tornado damage at Pfizer Inc.’s Rocky Mount, North Carolina, plant was to the warehouse and not manufacturing facilities, CEO Albert Bourla said on Friday, easing concerns about long-term drug shortages from the plant.

The tornado that struck the site on Wednesday completely destroyed the warehouse, but production facilities there do not seem to have suffered major damage.