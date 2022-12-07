Some 2.9 million people are expected to visit New Hampshire this winter and spend $1.3 billion, tourism officials project.
“We are coming off a record- breaking winter in New Hampshire, where spending reached $1.2 billion, and while there are signs the rebound from the pandemic recovery is slowing, we expect to see continued growth this season in spending,” Lori Harnois, director of the state Division of Tourism and Travel, said in a statement Wednesday.
Tourism officials talked about their marketing plan Friday as part of Ski New Hampshire’s winter kickoff event at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester.
Ski NH, the trade group that promotes the state’s ski areas, hosted the event. Fourteen resorts, both alpine and cross-country ski areas, participated, according to a news release.
“Resorts have invested millions of dollars in capital improvements that will serve to better the skiing and riding for winter visitors,” Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski NH, said.
The marketing campaign — which will fully launch in January in New England, New York and Eastern Canada — will promote the variety of winter activities visitors can experience in the Granite State including skiing and snowboarding, snowmobiling and off-slope activities such as snowshoeing, skating, dining and tax-free shopping.
“This winter we’re also really excited to be highlighting some of the edgier winter adventures such as skinning, fat biking and skiing in backcountry glades,” Harnois said.