Ski

Cody Woodworth, 11, of Nashua, skis at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester in January. Tourism officials expect 2.9 million people will visit New Hampshire this winter.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Some 2.9 million people are expected to visit New Hampshire this winter and spend $1.3 billion, tourism officials project.

“We are coming off a record- breaking winter in New Hampshire, where spending reached $1.2 billion, and while there are signs the rebound from the pandemic recovery is slowing, we expect to see continued growth this season in spending,” Lori Harnois, director of the state Division of Tourism and Travel, said in a statement Wednesday.