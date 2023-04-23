LINCOLN -- On the cusp of the 2023 tourism season, White Mountains officials are redoubling their efforts to reach the 5% of visitors who proved "impossible to educate" about how to behave in the outdoors during and after the pandemic.
In late summer 2020, communities in the western White Mountains were walloped by visitors seeking a respite from pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. Most played nice. A small minority auditioned for roles as Ugly New Englanders.
In Woodstock, some of those visitors used town beaches and parks as trash dumps and latrines, prompting the town to post of sternly worded signs, said Charyl Reardon, chair of the Woodstock Select Board and president of the White Mountains Attractions Association.
Similar outlandish activity was reported in the White Mountain National Forest and at state parks.
In Lincoln, people cooked out on rocks in the East Branch Pemigewasset River and abandoned their grills, equipment and detritus when they were through, according to selectmen Chair OJ Robinson.
“Ninety-five percent of the people who came up here were great,” Robinson said during a recent interview at Alpine Adventures, one of two attractions he co-owns in the area, but a handful didn't know how to comport themselves in the places whose intrinsic beauty attracted them there in the first place.
Robinson, who is president of the association's board of directors, said that though there’s no “golden solution to this,” the group decided it had to do something.
Its recently released five-year strategic plan contains a number of initiatives, including marketing, public outreach, advocacy and working with the state's Division of Travel and Tourism Development.
The tourism division's website urges visitors not to take “New Hampshire for Granite” and to plan ahead, be respectful of natural resources, keep the state clean, be understanding, leave no trace and “be considerate of each other.”
The same advice is contained the Association’s 2023-24 White Mountains Travel Guide.
On balance, the region is prosperous and growing. Still, major challenges remain, including hiring seasonal employees and finding housing for them, according to Jesse Anser, marketing manager for Alpine Adventures and Whale’s Tale, Robinson's other business.
The large number of annual visitors who occupy seasonal lodging, combined with owners of second homes, make it hard for employees to find affordable housing.
Robinson said the association plans to to be more closely involved with communities to solve such problems.
“Years ago, all (the association) did was marketing and promotions,” said Robinson, but now, “we have to expand beyond that.”