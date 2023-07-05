US-NEWS-SUMNER-TUNNEL-BEGIN-TWOMONTH-SHUT-1-YB

The closed-off entrance to the Sumner Tunnel, which is scheduled for a full closure from Wednesday through Aug. 31.

 Stuart Cahill/BOSTON HERALD

The Sumner Tunnel will be closed every day for the next two months starting Wednesday, and public officials are again urgently warning travelers to “ditch the drive” for the period.

“This is by far the most impactful project that we have undertaken at some time, and the impacts will be evident and immediate around the project area,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver at a press conference in advance of the closure. “Drivers coming into the region should expect to experience severe congestion, especially around the connecting roadways to the Summer Tunnel.”