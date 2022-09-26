Montreal-Trudeau International Airport

Canada is dropping its COVID requirements for international travelers effective Oct. 1.

 Graham Hughes/Bloomberg

Traveling to Canada is about to get a lot easier.

Starting Oct. 1, the country is dropping all coronavirus entry and travel restrictions. That means visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, get tested, submit health information through an official online site, report symptoms, isolate or quarantine, or wear a mask on planes or trains.