JACKSON — As authorities search for the driver who struck the Jackson Covered Bridge on Sunday and plans are made to repair a covered bridge damaged by a truck in Lancaster, an expert says efforts to prevent the problem may be for naught.
Arnold M. Graton, whose Holderness-based company has built 17 new covered bridges throughout the U.S. and restored 70 more, said the only thing that might help is common sense.
“It’s pretty hard to prevent (covered bridges being struck by oversized vehicles), I guess, until you get truck drivers with common sense,” Graton said. “It’s just one in a million, but really, when you see something that is not as big as your truck, you should at least slow down.”
In early 2021, Graton’s company repaired the Blair Covered Bridge over the Pemigewasset River in Campton after a delivery-service driver, relying on his GPS and ignoring multiple height-restriction signs, drove from west to east on the bridge, causing extensive damage.
In Lancaster in July, a driver for a Massachusetts company heading east on Mechanic Street in a box truck relied on GPS and ignored warning signs before crossing the covered bridge over the Israel River and damaging it.
Graton said repairs on that bridge will begin in December.
Although his company is not involved in repairing the minor damage to the Jackson Covered Bridge reportedly done by a westbound white Subaru Legacy that sideswiped it and drove off southbound on Route 16, Graton said he was familiar with some of the details.
Alternately known as the Honeymoon Bridge, the Jackson Covered Bridge also was hit on June 1 by a westbound tractor-trailer whose driver, too, trusted his GPS more than his own eyes.
According to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, the June 1 incident marked the fifth time the Jackson Covered Bridge had been hit in the past five years.
Bridging past and future
Closing or removing covered bridges is not a viable option, Graton said, because “We depend on tourism here for our economy and every time we take something away, the tourism gets hurt.”
When most of the state’s covered bridges were built years ago, primarily for horse-drawn carriages and wagons, “Nobody imagined the trucks we have now,” Graton said.
As to “headache bars” — which are hung in parking garages and from the rafters of some covered bridges to deter oversized vehicles from trying to enter — Graton said they pose two problems: A driver might ignore them, with the bars exacerbating the damage a vehicle causes by crossing the bridge, and the bars and warning signs are unattractive to visitors who come to photograph the structures.
Still, Graton thinks covered bridges have a future.
“A covered bridge, to replace it, might be a million dollars, but to put in a concrete-and-steel bridge you have to go below the footing, and there’s a lot of engineering,” said Graton, who estimated the cost of engineering alone for a steel-and-concrete bridge to be upward of $500,000.
And while a steel-and-concrete bridge will last 60 to 70 years, Graton said, a covered bridge, assuming “you don’t run into it with a truck, will last forever,” he said.
“It’s hard to make a law that you use common sense, so I don’t know what you could do” to stop trucks from hitting covered bridges, Graton said. Nor is there any law, he said, “that because the GPS says you have to go that way, you have to.”
Neither the state police, which is investigating the Jackson Covered Bridge hit-and-run, nor the Department of Transportation’s Bridge Maintenance Bureau, which repaired the bridge in June, responded Tuesday to requests for comment.
A driver runs through it
Hillsborough’s Bill Caswell, president of the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges, said in an e-mail Tuesday that he seconded Graton’s take on covered bridges being useful, cost-effective and important to tourism.
He noted that while the Jackson Covered Bridge, in the recent case, was damaged by a negligent driver rather than an oversized truck, the underlying cause is the same.
“In most cases the bridges are well-signed, but people either aren’t paying attention or willfully disregard them,” he wrote. The accidents are “not unique to New Hampshire,” he said. “We hear about them all over the country.”
Caswell said drivers “need to accept responsibility for their actions and not try to pass the blame on to the GPS. A GPS is only a tool and, like any other tool, one needs to learn how to use it correctly.”
Caswell said his group plans to contact companies like Google, Waze and Garmin to to see whether low-clearance warnings can be incorporated into their vehicle routing services. Some already appear to be aware of the issue, he said.
One of his society’s members told Caswell that on his way to a Sept. 24 event in Lyndonville, Vermont, Waze alerted him to a low clearance along his route.