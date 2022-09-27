Jackson bridge hit again
Buy Now

A truck crosses the Jackson Covered Bridge on Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after a hit-and-run driver sideswiped the span, causing minor damage. Sunday’s incident was the sixth time in five years that the bridge has been hit by a vehicle, and the second time in 2022.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

JACKSON — As authorities search for the driver who struck the Jackson Covered Bridge on Sunday and plans are made to repair a covered bridge damaged by a truck in Lancaster, an expert says efforts to prevent the problem may be for naught.

Arnold M. Graton, whose Holderness-based company has built 17 new covered bridges throughout the U.S. and restored 70 more, said the only thing that might help is common sense.