Taking a tour of the Goat Bar and Grill in February 2021 are Saint Anselm College alumni and restaurant partners from left, Joey Iacopucci, Al Fleury, John Mirabella and Conor Flanagan. The Goat was among restaurants that received a $15,000 COVID-19 relief grant through a state program.
PLAISTOW -- Only about half of the $3 million budgeted for a program designed to provide relief to restaurants that lost business due to the COVID-19 pandemic will likely be spent after the final applications are approved, according to state officials.
The Executive Council approved the third batch of 14 grants totaling $195,000 during its Wednesday meeting at the Plaistow YMCA.
The application deadline for this program ended on July 13. Even with pending grants likely to be approved, it would appear the program could have about $1.4 million left in it.
State officials said they have not ruled out creating additional rounds of grants in the future, recognizing some restaurant owners may have been be too busy to make a bid for the money while dealing with the summer tourism season.
“Local restaurants bear a heavy burden due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Challenges include finding and retaining workforce, supply chain disruptions and changes in consumer behavior and expectations,” said Taylor Caswell, executive director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
Eligible expenses included purchases from November 2021 to July 2022 for technology hardware and software to improve social distancing or to address workforce shortages at the business, to add or upgrade drive-up or take-out capacity and new HVAC equipment to improve air quality, officials said.
Caswell said some restaurant owners have yet to set up a vendor code that they need to receive a grant.
State officials are working with restaurant owners to complete that process.
The maximum grant for a restaurant is $15,000. National chain restaurants, take-out only businesses and any location with more than $20 million in annual revenue are ineligible to receive any money.
Those restaurants getting a maximum grant in the latest round included Codex Bar in Nashua, the Continental Buffet and Bar in Somersworth, Goat Bar & Grill Co. in Manchester and the Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant in Meredith.
Other $15,000 grants still pending and to be awarded in the coming weeks include the Manchester Buffet and Restaurant, the L Street Tavern in Hampton, Poor Thom’s Tavern in Plainfield, Shibley’s at the Pier Inc. in Alton and Topwater Brewing Co. in Barrington.
Grants of $15,000 each had already been given out to Blue Harbor Coffee and Logan’s Run in Hampton, Fratello’s Ristorante in Manchester and Laconia, Iron Furnace Brewing in Franconia, The Draft in Concord, Throwback Brewery in North Hampton, TPD Inc. in Hanover and Tuckerman Brewing Co. in Conway.
Michael Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, had said that it could be difficult for many owners to complete the application process as they were trying to earn back profits lost during the pandemic now that their restaurants can be open to full capacity.
Somers also said this program was a new endeavor and that many restaurant owners were working long hours to deal with existing business demands.
The council has to approve grants of at least $10,000 to individual businesses.
Caswell’s agency agreed to give to the council the names of all businesses that got grants, no matter how small.
The federal American Rescue Plan Act is providing these grants as an eligible response to a public health emergency. All the money must be committed by June 30.