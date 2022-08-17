The Goat restaurant in Manchester

Taking a tour of the Goat Bar and Grill in February 2021 are Saint Anselm College alumni and restaurant partners from left, Joey Iacopucci, Al Fleury, John Mirabella and Conor Flanagan. The Goat was among restaurants that received a $15,000 COVID-19 relief grant through a state program.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader file

PLAISTOW -- Only about half of the $3 million budgeted for a program designed to provide relief to restaurants that lost business due to the COVID-19 pandemic will likely be spent after the final applications are approved, according to state officials.

The Executive Council approved the third batch of 14 grants totaling $195,000 during its Wednesday meeting at the Plaistow YMCA.