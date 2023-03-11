Relocating a parking lot may prove to be a roadblock for a proposed three-mile makeover of Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach.
A plan to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety by moving the state’s parking lot from the middle of the road eastward to beside the seawall is clashing with the desire to preserve ocean views.
“There are people on the beach that do not want the parking on the beach side,” said lifelong Hampton Beach resident Bob Preston, who opposes the parking move. “I’m kind of a home-rule guy.”
Preston could get his way.
Project Manager Tobey Reynolds of the state Department of Transportation said comments from a recent open house — including opposition to relocating parking — will be considered before updated plans get released this summer for the project, which also includes adding three roundabouts and two traffic lights and eliminating a southbound travel lane in one part of the boulevard.
“Nothing is set in stone,” Reynolds said in an interview last week. “Like I said, we’re going to consider everything we heard. A lot of what we heard was related to that.”
Meanwhile, a planned project starting in 2024 to replace the Neil R. Underwood Bridge, which spans the Hampton River between Hampton Beach and Seabrook, will take a year longer to complete and cost tens of millions of dollars more than previously estimated.
The bridge and roadway projects could see “some overlap in the construction time periods,” NHDOT spokesman Richard Arcand said in an email. “The bridge project will be maintaining the existing two lanes of traffic on NH 1A, so the overall impact to travelers due to the bridge work should be minimal.”
The 3.3-mile Ocean Boulevard project — which stretches from High Street (Route 27) at North Beach to the Hampton Beach State Park — aims to improve the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists with widened sidewalks and bike lanes in sections.
“So if leaving the parking in the center of the road doesn’t accomplish the purpose, then we need to decide are there other things that we can do to improve pedestrian safety and leave the parking in the middle, and we haven’t made it that far yet,” Reynolds said.
Shifting the parking lots, which would have roughly the same number of spots as the current one, would mean beachgoers parking there could avoid crossing busy Ocean Boulevard, Reynolds said.
Reynolds said concern centered on “our proposal to move some of the parking between Church Street and Great Boars Head from middle of Route 1A to the beach side of Route 1A.” That section is at the north end of the main beach.
Parking in the center of the road also would be shifted toward the ocean between Highland Avenue and Church Street, according to the project plans. Overall, the current median parking lots stretch for about six-tenths of a mile.
Updated plans will be released this summer at a public information meeting, which will be followed by a public hearing in early fall.
Any construction would avoid the busy summer tourism season and be done in stages, according to Reynolds. He didn’t want to estimate the cost but said the project only has $6.1 million in federal funds secured.
The project could cost close to $40 million or more, according to John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Nyhan, one of more than 20 people on the Project Advisory Committee guiding state officials on the project, said he backs the idea of moving the parking lot for safety reasons.
“Yes, we have some local individuals that are fearful that they will lose their sight of the ocean if there’s parking over there,” Nyhan said. “I have to look at it as a long-term public safety issue…. We have to look at the bigger picture and look at the other people who come to Hampton Beach in the summer months and what’s the best and safest for them.”
Losing a travel lane
The project would eliminate one of two southbound travel lanes from Highland Avenue, near the Ashworth by the Sea hotel to near Winnacunnet Road, Reynolds said.
Preston said he has a condo in that area and already sees traffic back up on the two southbound lanes.
Cutting one travel lane is “going to be a bottleneck,” he said.
“DOT can teach me a little about roads,” Preston said. “I can teach them a little bit more about Hampton Beach.”
Nyhan said he also opposes eliminating that second travel lane.
Reynolds said a vehicle traffic count showed “we really don’t need two lanes in each direction.”
There would be 21 feet of space from curb to curb heading south, allowing for two vehicles to pass each other for deliveries or emergencies.
“Cars would still be able to get by a garbage truck,” as could emergency vehicles, he said.
Project officials also plan to revisit one of three proposed roundabouts, he said. Reynolds said the one eyed for Ocean Boulevard and State Park Road would produce a backup of vehicles looking to use the nearby public boat launch.
“We definitely have some stuff to look at,” Reynolds said.
The other roundabouts would be at Dumas Avenue and at Winnacunnet Road.
Two traffic lights also would be added on Ocean Boulevard, at Highland Avenue and Church Street.
Here come more visitors
The project should boost the area’s economy once completed, according to Nyhan.
In 2012, the $14.5 million Hampton Beach State Park renovation project was completed. It featured a complete overhaul of the bath houses at the north and south ends of the promenade and construction of the new Seashell Stage complex.
Since then, $180 million has been invested and reinvested by the private sector, including new or renovated hotels, motels and condos, Nyhan said.
Improvements, such as on Ocean Boulevard and the planned bridge replacement would mean “the return on investment would continue to grow” for local businesses and would fill the state tax coffers, Nyhan said.
The bridge to be replaced ranks first on the state’s red list of spans needing major work or replacement. Construction will now run from 2024 to 2027, according to Arcand.
“The additional year is needed due to the environmental restrictions limiting when work can be performed in the water,” Arcand said last week.
The new bridge, which had been estimated to cost $52 million, is now set to cost $78 million “based on inflation trends and increased material costs experienced over the last few years,” Arcand said.