Hampton parking

A major motivator for relocating the parking lots from the middle of Ocean Boulevard is to eliminate the need for people parking there to have to cross the busy road to get to the beach.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Relocating a parking lot may prove to be a roadblock for a proposed three-mile makeover of Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach.

A plan to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety by moving the state’s parking lot from the middle of the road eastward to beside the seawall is clashing with the desire to preserve ocean views.

Hampton Beach’s median parking lots begin at Nudd Avenue near the Ashworth by the Sea hotel and extend north along the main beach about six-tenths of a mile to Great Boar’s Head. The scope of the Ocean Boulevard project extends farther north, to Winnacunnet Road at North Beach.