A Florida company with rail operations in 23 states has acquired two of New Hampshire's scenic railroads, promising to add services to boost ridership on the iconic trains.
Patriot Rail Company LLC of Jacksonville, Florida, has assumed ownership and operation of the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith, the company announced on Tuesday.
The Clark family has operated the two scenic railroads for 36 years. In a joint statement, family members Brenda Clark, Ben Clark and Jennifer Franz said, "It has been our passion to sustain the joy that Ed Clark first created in the late 1980s for the thousands of smiling faces who rode our historic trains and enjoyed the White Mountains and the beautiful Lakes Region."
"Now it is time to pass this extraordinary legacy on to Patriot Rail, which has the experience, commitment and ability to take this wonderful tourist operation to even greater heights," the family said.
David Bevins, vice president of operations at Patriot Rail, said the two New Hampshire attractions are a good fit for his company, which operates 33 short-line railroads coast to coast. "When this opportunity was brought to us, we felt we could continue to grow the Clark family legacy here," he said Tuesday.
Bevins is in New Hampshire this week visiting the operations. What struck him, he said, is "just the absolutely gorgeous scenery."
"It's like a postcard everywhere you look," he said.
Patriot plans to retain the current staff, who number around 40 to 50 with additional employees added during peak periods, Bevins said. The company also will continue operation of the popular Rail Bike Adventures attraction in Laconia.
Fall foliage trains, Thanksgiving rides and the "journey to the North Pole" events will continue to operate.
Patriot Rail operates Blue Ridge Scenic Railway in northern Georgia, an attraction similar to the New Hampshire railroads, Bevins said. In the eight years the company has operated that railway, he said, it boosted annual ridership from 30,000 to 133,000 last year.
He said the gain followed an increase in services offered.
Mike Renner, Patriot Rail's regional vice president for the Eastern region, said he hopes to do the same for the Hobo and Winnipesaukee railroads.
"We're very open to suggestions from our consumers when it comes to what they would like to see," Renner said.
Based on customer feedback, the Georgia railway operation focused on families, with expanded offerings for kids at the gift shop and concessions car, Renner said.
It also added premier cars restricted to those 18 and older, which proved a popular offering for retired individuals and younger couples alike, Renner said. "If you want to not be with kids, you've got that option," he said.
They also added more seasonal offerings such as Easter, New Year's Eve and Fourth of July "firecracker" trains, Renner said. "I think that really picked up the ridership, to end up being one of the top 10 scenic trains in the United States," he said.
Renner expects many of those offerings will appeal to folks visiting New Hampshire as well.
"People travel up here for a reason, and this is giving them another option for something to do," he said.
The company plans to offer more premium services here, with coaches restored "to look more vintage," Bevins said. "We think we can provide an elevated experience for those riders that prefer more of a first-class surroundings," he said.
Charyl Reardon, president of White Mountain Attractions, welcomed Patriot Rail's commitment to stewarding these iconic railroads.
"The Clark family has done a wonderful job creating and operating these scenic railroads that have provided thousands of visitors with a memorable experience," Reardon said. "I look forward to working with Patriot Railroad Company to continue to draw guests to the White Mountains."
Patriot Rail's Bevins said he appreciates the iconic nature of these attractions.
"It represents, to me, … just the work ethic of the people here, and their pride in what they have," he said. "This railroad carried a lot of history for years, and to be able to keep it thriving, and its legacy alive, is critical."
"We're very appreciative to be a part of that."