The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mass., dresses up for fall in the Berkshires.  

 Red Lion Inn
Off the Rails, a local business, threw a pig roast fundraiser for Ludlow, Vt., which was flooded in July. The town hopes tourists return for fall foliage. 

LUDLOW, Vt. - On a sunny Saturday with a tease of fall in the air, Jeff Wingate greeted guests trickling into Pop's Biscotti and Chocolates. Grateful Dead songs filled the sweets shop that the baker and his chocolatier wife opened nearly a year ago, just in time for the annual rush of leaf-peepers. After the devastating floods in early July, this fall's color-seekers will be more important than ever.

"The floods threw us for a little loop," said Wingate, whose store escaped serious damage. "But we are ready for foliage season."

Jeff Wingate, who owns and runs Pop’s Biscotti and Chocolates with his wife in Ludlow, Vt., hopes fall foliage will bring the tourists back after devastating flooding.  