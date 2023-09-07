Labor Day weekend drew significant crowds to the Granite State for what many consider the last weekend of summer.
Many businesses had hoped for the strong showing given the rainy, challenging summer season, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development.
The Mount Washington Cog Railway reported an 8% increase over Labor Day last year.
The Adair Country Inn and Restaurant in Bethlehem surpassed business in both 2021 and 2022, with the restaurant sold out all weekend and the inn nearly sold out, according to the news release.
Visitors came to the White Mountains from all around New England, New York and parts of Canada, according to Charyl Reardon, White Mountains Attractions Association president.
“Many businesses reported being extremely busy with some nearly sold out. This past holiday weekend was a promising look into what the fall season could be,” she said in a statement.
Other highlights up north include:
• The Christmas Farm Inn in Jackson was booked solid for both lodging and spa services.
• O’Reilly House Bed and Breakfast in Conway enjoyed a double-digit increase in sales over last year.
• Danforth Bay Camping & RV Resort in Freedom reported their cabins at 100% occupancy and all but a few of its 600 seasonal and transient campsites occupied.
• The Mount Washington Auto Road reported they were 85% sold out for all guided tours.
In the Lakes Region, Castle in the Clouds was up 33% in attendance. Gunstock Mountain Adventure Park visits were about 6% ahead of last year’s holiday weekend with scenic lift rides being the most popular of their attractions.
In Portsmouth, Port City Bike Tours saw an 80% increase in sales from 2022.