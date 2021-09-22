State tourism officials expect more than 3.2 million visitors this foliage season, with numbers expected to rival the 2019 fall season. Spending is anticipated to reach $1.4 billion.
“We are really predicting that this is going to be one of the best foliage years in recent history,” said Taylor Caswell, business and economic affairs commissioner, during a news conference Wednesday.
So far, 2021 is gearing up to be a “near record year” even with lingering challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Tourism supported the hospitality industry, which took a big hit in 2020 after sudden closures and restrictions to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Research shows there is a pent-up demand for travel, said Lori Harnois, travel and tourism director.
“Seventy-six percent of travelers reported they are ready to return to travel, up 52% from the previous year,” she said.
Digital campaigns were launched just after Labor Day in the core markets of Boston, Providence, Hartford and New York, as well as Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.
Harnois said spotters across the state have already reported some “really good color.”
Peak foliage is estimated to be Sept. 26 through Oct. 5 in the North Country and Oct. 20 through 25 in the Merrimack Valley, according to visitnh.gov.
“The trees are in really good shape. There was plenty of rain this summer,” said Steven Roberge, state forestry specialist for UNH Extension.
Much of the foliage-viewing experience has to do with the weather.
“If you have good sunlight coming through, then the trees kind of look that much more brilliant,” Roberge said. “When you have those nice sunny fall days the foliage tends to last longer because the rain is not bouncing off the leaves and knocking them off early.”
Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association, said the demand for restaurants has spiked, but operators are facing challenges with hiring and supply chain delays.
He urged visitors to plan ahead and have patience and understanding. Some restaurants have had to scale back hours and reduce the number of days they are open.
“We’ve all heard the horror stories of irate customers at restaurants and venting at their staff,” Somers said.
Outdoor dining continues to be in demand, but also creates another challenge with staffing.
“A lot of restaurants have adopted it on a permanent or semi-permanent basis,” Somers said. “That just gives you more seats you have to cover.”
Officials also pointed to the “Don’t Take New Hampshire For Granite” campaign to promote statewide sustainability.
“These are going to continue to be an important part of our fall tourism season to demonstrate to people that you need to protect the natural resources you are using for future generations, but also because it is literally the lifeblood of our tourism industry,” Caswell said.
The White Mountains are “just starting to turn and look pretty brilliant,” with reds and oranges, Roberge said. Birch trees are starting to display “a little bit of yellow” in the southern tier.
“Up north late September is definitely that peak season, but I tell folks don’t cancel trips or feel like you missed out if you’re going a week later,” he said. “You are still going to see some spectacular trees out there.”
Go to visitnh.gov for suggestions of road trips and for a foliage tracker.