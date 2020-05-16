CONCORD – State policy makers this week are expected to approve guidance under which summer camps could open under new restrictions that deal with the risk of the novel coronavirus, according to Sununu administration officials.
The Centers for Disease Control in consultation with the American Camp Association issued advisories to all states last Friday that emphasized the mandates there be more social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting protocols than in the past due to COVID-19.
The federal rules still leave it up to the governors to decide if and when summer camps will open in their states.
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu stressed though it was a “delicate issue,” he was determined to try and create a new paradigm for these popular summer programs to go forward.
“These sleep away camps, it’s a delicate issue, but we are trying to see if we can get those going,” Sununu said.
The federal guidelines limit the number of those attending the camp at any one time, and such past gathering traditions such as evening bonfires and lunchtime meals with the entire camp likely won’t happen.
A working group of Sununu’s Economic Reopening Task Force will bring to the full panel a proposal this coming week, according to D.J. Bettencourt, Sununu’s policy direction and staff advisor to the group.
Chris Emond, CEO of Concord Boys & Girls Club has been leading the talks and has consulted with executives with YMCA of America and the American Camping Society.
“We have a pretty good indication of what the guidance provisions will be and have incorporated them into our task force draft,” Bettencourt said. “As with any national guidance, we always need to adjust it when appropriate to make it New Hampshire specific.”
Bettencourt stressed that these proposals will not apply to day camps and summer day care operations. The task force is working on separate guidance for those activities.