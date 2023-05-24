Gas is cheaper heading into Memorial Day weekend with a weather forecast worthy of summer.
The average gas price in New Hampshire stood at $3.39 a gallon on Wednesday – $1.29 a gallon lower than a year ago.
The forecast calls for sun and highs nearing 80 degrees on Saturday in the Manchester area and in the mid-80s Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will top off in the 70s along the Seacoast, while Berlin could hit 81 on Sunday and Monday.
Nationwide, AAA and S&P Global Market Intelligence predicted 42.3 million people would travel between Thursday and Monday, 2.7 million more than last year and only 1% fewer than before the pandemic.
Air travel is forecast to rise by 11% this year, bringing the 2023 total to 5.4% above the 2019 total.
Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday were predicted by the Transportation Security Administration to be the holiday’s busiest flying days.
Some people at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport were beating the rush by flying Wednesday.
Deb Walker of Rollinsford was flying on American Airlines to Huntsville, Alabama, to visit two children.
“I try not to think about” getting stuck somewhere, Walker said.
Airfare “was very expensive,” she said. She paid $900 for a roundtrip compared with $500 or $600 before the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Concord resident Rod Hooper was returning from Florida after visiting relatives for nearly a week.
“If I had to stay in Florida, I couldn’t lose,” Hooper said.
His Southwest plane was “very comfortable” and not full, Hooper said.
“Orlando was buried” with fliers at its airport at 4 a.m. Wednesday, he said.
In Manchester, 6.3% more people flew during the first four months of this year compared with the same time frame in 2022.
The passenger gains were fueled by more available seats out of Manchester this year and a median airfare cheaper than Boston’s, according to Deputy Airport Director Tom Malafronte.
The airport also “had a very strong spring break travel season as many families took advantage of new markets and lower fares to travel to warm-weather destinations,” he said.
In Manchester, people reaching security checkpoints need to provide their ID but not their boarding pass.
Even for those without TSA PreCheck, improved screening technology at the airport means people can keep their laptop, cellphone and bag of liquids in their carry-on bag as they go through security.
“It speeds the line up,” said Dan Velez, TSA spokesman for the New England region.
As of last Monday, adults with TSA PreCheck can bring teens aged 13 and 17 through the PreCheck line if all of them are on the same airline reservation.
TSA officers at Manchester are screening about 2,700 on the airport’s busiest days, equal to what they saw in the summer of 2019.
“That could easily hit 3,000 people during the busy summer days this summer travel season here in Manchester,” Velez said.