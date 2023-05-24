Aiport travel

Craig Delgiacco catches one of his suitcases after arriving from Orlando with his family ahead of the long weekend at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester on Wednesday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Gas is cheaper heading into Memorial Day weekend with a weather forecast worthy of summer.

The average gas price in New Hampshire stood at $3.39 a gallon on Wednesday – $1.29 a gallon lower than a year ago.