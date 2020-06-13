CONCORD — Opening all major summer attractions before the Fourth of July should enable the New Hampshire tourism industry to survive, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.
Asked whether the June 29 reopening of amusement parks, performing arts and movie theaters will produce a viable season, Sununu said, “I wouldn’t even call it viable. How about survivable? I think that has to be the main goal at this point, and I think that can happen.”
Sununu knows the tourism business. For several years he was general manager of the Waterville Valley Resort, which includes a ski area, restaurants and hotels.
Although determination of reopening dates was based on the course of the coronavirus in New Hampshire, Sununu confessed he was thinking about the summer tourism season as he made the decisions.
“These folks have been really hurting, I get that. I’ve reached out to many of them as we tried to figure out how to get this done,” Sununu said.
Tourism is the state’s second-largest revenue generator behind only the service industry, which includes health care and retail trade.
Although fall foliage is a big attraction for visitors, summer is easily the most profitable of the four seasons, according to economic analysts at Plymouth State University. In the North Country alone, an estimated 15,000 are employed in tourism during the summer.
‘Such a short window’
Charyl Reardon of White Mountain Attractions had told Sununu’s Economic Reopening Task Force her members hoped the governor would permit them to reopen in a few weeks.
“We’re hopeful that we will be able to resume operations in the coming month or two,” Reardon recently told the group. “It would be really good if we were able to open the doors for, say, July 1 and hit the ground running.”
The shutdown prompted the state to cancel its annual advertising and marketing campaign.
Division of Travel and Tourism officials said the campaign will resume in the coming weeks, with the focus on markets within driving distance of the state.
Supporters of amusement parks, performing arts centers and movie theaters stepped up pressure on policymakers last week as they watched other businesses reopen.
Julie Beth Roos, whose Bellwood Associates owns the land in Portsmouth on which sits Water Country, the largest water amusement park in New England, said it was critical for Sununu to set a reopening date soon.
“It takes several weeks to get the attraction ready to open, hire the staff, buy supplies, prepare the venue,” Roos said.
“We have such a short window. We only have a few weeks of time to make the money for the year, so time is of the essence to offer this service.”
Kathleen Cavalaro, executive director of the Seacoast Repertory Theatre, pleaded with the task force to let the performing arts center open at any level to start.
“Even if we could only have 20 people in our hall, at $100 a ticket that would help us immensely,” Cavalaro said.
“We know you are doing your best, but it’s really frustrating to be one of the last to be given permission to open back up.”
Faster than anticipated
Sununu said that as the state’s chief executive he has had to consider the impact of the economic shutdown on citizens’ well-being.
“The public health aspects of high unemployment, not having a job, the mental health strain on families, the anxiety, these are all big negatives in down economies,” Sununu said.
“That is something I have had to take into account.”
A month ago, the governor said he did not believe these attractions would be able to open until late July at the earliest.
“I really didn’t think we could get to June 29, but our numbers have gotten better and that has made all the difference,” Sununu said.
In the past two weeks, the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 has dramatically declined to roughly 2%, compared with 10% to 12% percent in April.
“We have been at or below 5% now for weeks and that’s a really good sign,” Sununu said.
Also, the state’s rate of new hospitalizations from COVID-19 has dipped, the governor said.
Sununu says that trend will continue.
“I think July and August our numbers are going to be pretty good. In my view, it’s September and October when those numbers could spike with a second wave, and we’ve got to be prepared for that,” Sununu said.
Lori Shibinette, Health and Human Services commissioner, said no evidence has surfaced that large protests across the state precipitated by George Floyd’s death in Minnesota have caused any outbreaks of infection.
“We’re always watching for that with our contract tracing team,” Shibinette said.
Sununu and the HHS chief said there is no “magic metric” of increase in the virus spread that would lead the governor to rescind a reopening or put back in place more restrictive practices.
“We look at a whole variety of data across the spectrum. There’s no magic metric or single number that you can say if we’ve hit that then we have to act,” Sununu said.
Each sector different
Rules have been tailored to types of entertainment venues and pursuits.
Bowling alleys may open on Monday, but operators must make sure there’s an open lane between each group.
Runners in competitive races will not have to wear masks, but organizers are encouraged to limit the number of runners that take off from the same point to create buffer space between them.
But Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell told the task force last week the state should not micromanage individual practices as long as they are safe.
“It is not, in our view, up to the government to independently say this business can do specific things but not those specific things,” Caswell added.