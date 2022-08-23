Sununu, lawmakers back Mount Washington summit assessment
Gov. Chris Sununu, left addresses the Mount Washington Commission about its draft master plan during a public input session Tuesday.  Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro and right in white shirt, chairs the group.

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu and key legislative leaders endorsed the state paying for an environmental impact assessment of future development or increased tourism on the summit of Mount Washington.

The “six or seven-figure expense” was a key provision of a draft master plan that the Mount Washington Commission took public comment on for the second straight day at a hearing in Concord.

While few members of the public spoke Tuesday, an input session about the future of the Mount Washington summit drew a healthy crowd.