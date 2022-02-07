As customers’ patience with blaming the pandemic for reduced offerings wanes, tourist attractions across the Granite State are hoping for a boost in seasonal workers from foreign countries.
Canobie Lake Park in Salem operated with a reduced staff last summer after it was unable to hire its usual number of seasonal workers, many of whom come through federal visa programs that draw foreign workers.
The park operated only five days a week and further reduced hours on the weekdays, Canobie President Carl Berni said during a virtual roundtable Monday afternoon hosted by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H.
“We had to turn business away because we didn’t have enough staff,” Berni said. The amusement park, which has 75 full-time year-round employees, hired about 1,100 seasonal employees last summer, down 20% from previous years.
Berni said many foreign workers had trouble getting visas under the BridgeUSA programs — formerly the Exchange Visitor J-1 Visa Program — as embassies and consulates closed or shifted operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Canobie typically gets about 30 workers through the program.
“They don’t take jobs away from others in the area,” he said. “We have a hard time filling what we have available.”
Kuster, along with Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, introduced a resolution earlier this month to bolster the BridgeUSA visa programs. She called BridgeUSA vital for filling workforce needs, which strengthen America’s tourism industry and cultural diversity.
“I believe it is essential that Congress does its part to strengthen this program and ensure businesses right here in the Granite State and all across the country have the workforce that they need, especially in regions like the North Country, where visiting workers fill critical vacancies during our busy tourism seasons,” she said.
Not enough locals
Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski New Hampshire, said the visa program is needed for ski resorts in the winter and summer, especially with high demand for outdoor activities. This ski season is better than last season, but still not where it was pre-pandemic.
“Most ski areas that I spoke with who went through the process of J-1s this year weren’t able to get all of the ones they requested,” she said. “What I heard is a lot of that had to do with processing challenges at embassies.”
The local workforce in rural New Hampshire is not sufficient to support the ski resorts. There is a lot of competition, and many people want full-time work over seasonal positions.
Santa’s Village in Jefferson, in its 70th season, relies on 20 to 25 workers through the BridgeUSA visa programs each year.
Christian Gainer, third-generation owner of Santa’s Village, said the North Country competes with other places across the Northeast known for tourism.
Like Canobie, Santa’s Village has had to reduce days, hours and attractions. The company increased starting wages for ride operators and cooks by 50%, to twice the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
“In tourism and attractions, we are all volume-based businesses,” Gainer said. “When that volume or operating capacity is reduced 40% to 50% it really doesn’t make the business viable anymore.”
Foreign workers make up about 10% of its workforce.
“We’ve got to get back to normal operating days, and if we don’t have that help, it really hurts the entire area,” Gainer said.
A pitch for camps
Workers are also needed for summer camps across the state, said Scott Brody, national board chairman of the American Camp Association and owner of camps Kenwood and Evergreen.
“We were facing the same staffing challenges as everyone else. It was really difficult for summer camps to operate at capacity last summer,” he said. “Most summer camps cut their capacity.”
The program also provides a level of cultural exchange.
“It really opens their horizons and allows them to think about possibilities they didn’t know existed,” Brody said of campers.
Last summer, the state drew a record 4.4 million visitors, a 21% increase from 2019.
In the meantime, much of the North Country experienced a 25% decrease in workers.
“It is making it difficult to continue to navigate and emerge from the challenges that were brought on from the pandemic,” said Charyl Reardon, president of the White Mountains Attractions Association.
Canobie Lake Park’s Berni is optimistic about next summer.
“People are still starved for entertainment,” he said. “They are going to expect the normal park experience, not the COVID experience.”