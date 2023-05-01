What better way to shake off the grey, rainy early Spring blues than a little fantasy vacation planning? Maybe something tropical, you know, sunny, warm and sandy, drinks with umbrellas and a little Carnivale party action. Or, perhaps something a little more local — keep the sun and the sand but throw in good old Yankee comfort food.

For many gamblers at the MGM Casino Sunday, the Dream Destinations Travel Show in the Aria Ballroom, sponsored by the Springfield Republican/MassLive.com, made planning that getaway a whole lot easier by bringing all the best spots to one place.