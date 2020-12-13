Town bracing for Millipore expansion

MilliporeSigma’s expansions, combined, are expected to create nearly 700 new jobs in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

 Courtesy

Jaffrey officials have been working with MilliporeSigma for years as the company is planning a more than $20 million expansion at its local plant to meet demand for its medical filtration products, newly increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been working with MilliporeSigma since January of 2018 on their strategic plan,” said Town Manager Jon Frederick.

