Art or advertising? (copy)
The colorful 95-square-foot mural atop Leavitt’s Country Bakery is considered a sign — not a mural — by the Town of Conway.

 file photo

The fate of the pastry mural atop Leavitt’s Country Bakery in Conway — which hinges on constitutional rights to free speech, the town’s sign ordinances and what exactly constitutes advertising — will move a step closer to being decided April 11, when voters at Town Meeting will be asked to approve a warrant article that defines signs to include artwork and murals whose main purpose is advertising.

The ongoing debate over whether the mural, an art project by local high school students, must go or stay has become a legal cause celebre, attracting online followers nationwide and the attention of First Amendment defenders.