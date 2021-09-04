BRENTWOOD — Roger Brunelle is keeping a close eye on the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate and could face a House vote next month.
As political director and president of the Painters and Allied Trades District Council No. 35, passage of the bill could have a big impact on the union’s members and the hundreds of apprentices who are learning critical trade skills at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Training Center in Brentwood.
Nearly 450 apprentices are working in a variety of industries, from construction and glasswork to commercial and industrial painting, which includes power plants, bridges, water tanks and other steel structures.
“One of the things they’ve been talking about with the infrastructure is combating climate change and reenergizing buildings for efficiency. If they’re going to be replacing glass panels that have more of a rating to block out UV rays … we want to be at the forefront. We’ve always been at the forefront in training for the new technology,” Brunelle said.
Brunelle was one of several union representatives who met with U.S. Sen Maggie Hassan for a tour of the Brentwood center Thursday.
Hassan, who helped negotiate and pass the bill, discussed the importance of investing in infrastructure to grow the economy and create good jobs.
She said her visit reinforced for her the importance of investing in workers and making sure that there are highly skilled tradespeople to perform the work needed to build 21st-century infrastructure.
She said the center’s attention to educating its workforce and understanding critical safety principles “really reflects how important training is, and the fact that this is training provided for a union by a union really focuses on how well unions do in expanding opportunity for folks, making sure that they’re trained up, they’re ready to do critical work and they’re ready to do it well and to do it safely, and so as we work to expand opportunity for everybody this is a part of the equation.”
District Council 35 has approximately 4,000 members in Rhode Island, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Its three-year apprenticeship currently has approximately 450 apprentices who are required to perform 6,000 hours of on-the-job training and 160 hours a year of classroom training.
The training is free to the apprentices as a portion of each union member’s pay funds the apprenticeship program, which costs $12,000 to $15,000 a year to educate each student.
“They have no student loans. This is free of charge, and they earn while they learn on the job. With some of the college tuitions out there, our members possibly can make $80,000 to $100,000 a year right out of high school,” Brunelle said.
Apprentices start at 50% of the salary of a journeyperson. Once they complete the 6,000 hours, Brunelle said they become a journeyperson and begin earning the top rate with numerous benefits.
Brunelle said they bring on new apprentices based on market needs, but average about 120 new apprentices between all of its trades each year.
“Everything they do here is very important, and it needs to be utilized more in contracts to make sure qualified people are part of all these contracts instead of people who aren’t qualified,” said Jeremy Allen, director of industrial coatings at the Brentwood center.