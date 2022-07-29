Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s employees at a Massachusetts store voted 45-to-31 to join Trader Joe’s United.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Trader Joe’s employees voted to unionize a Massachusetts store, extending a wave of landmark labor victories at prominent U.S. retailers.

Employees at the supermarket chain’s store in the town of Hadley voted 45-31 to join Trader Joe’s United — a new independent group. The National Labor Relations Board oversaw the election and counted ballots Thursday afternoon.