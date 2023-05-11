Markets

Pedestrians in front of an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, March 17, 2023. Stock trading is floundering and jobless claims are rising as fears of recession across the globe intensify.

 Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Stocks ended the day mixed while a Treasurys rally eased in afternoon trading after data signaled a slowdown in the jobs market amid renewed concerns about the health of regional lenders.

The S&P 500 slid 0.2% on Thursday after jobs and inflation data while the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.3%. Alphabet buoyed the tech-heavy benchmark after the Google parent company showcased its artificial intelligence tools. Disney shares dropped on streaming service subscriber losses while Peloton’s stock slid after a recall of 2.2 million exercise bikes.