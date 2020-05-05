Of the nearly 160,000 Granite Staters who have filed for unemployment benefits, only a few people who say their first language is not English have filed claims.
Only around 2,000 people who said their primary language is Spanish have filed unemployment claims, said Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner of New Hampshire Employment Security. Claims by Spanish-speakers make up just about 1.5% of the total.
Speakers of Vietnamese, Chinese, Nepali, Portuguese and Arabic have filed just a few hundred claims, Lavers said.
Advocates have said filing for unemployment benefits is difficult for people who are not fluent in English.
Lavers said the closure of Employment Security offices in response to the coronavirus pandemic has made it harder for the department to help people with their unemployment applications and to provide translation help.
There are translators available for people who call the unemployment hotline at (603) 271-7700, Lavers said.
“I think that has been greatly underutilized,” Lavers said of the translation services. “There have been very few calls with individuals calling in with languages other than English.”
The department is straining under the volume of unemployment claims, Lavers said, leaving him little time to check in with immigrant community leaders to make sure people get the help they need.
Before the pandemic, Lavers said he was meeting with immigrant and refugee groups to work with them on job and training opportunities. With in-person meetings an impossibility, outreach is much harder, he said.
But he said he wants to make sure immigrant communities can get services from the department.
“We want the unemployment system to be as equitable across all groups as possible, regardless of what language you speak, what community you live in,” Lavers said.