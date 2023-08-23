Wiggins Airways at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Wiggins Airways at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in at 2014 file photo.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Two flight crew members in a plane operated by Manchester-based Wiggins Airways died in a crash in Maine on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The twin-engine Beechcraft BE99 crashed in a field in Litchfield, Maine, about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the FAA.