The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition.

 Chevrolet/TNS

As EVs are now the norm in Grasso’s Garage, we recognize that each manufacturer is going to have their own thought processes on how an EV should drive, charge, and appear. As many of them historically have looked futuristic, Chevrolet seems to fit right in with the rest.

This week, it’s the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier. Wrapped in Summit White and with red-accents abound, the Bolt is certainly ready to tackle the economy EV market. On the exterior, the Bolt EUV boasts a 4-door hatchback-type styling but with a crossover-type feel.