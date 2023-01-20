In Grasso’s Garage this week, we enjoyed Mazda’s recent release of the 2023 CX-50. Born in the SUV class, the CX range is commuter-engaged fun with limited frills and thrills. The five-seater CX-50 is specifically designed for the everyday commuter.
Wrapped in Machine Gray Metallic, the CX-50 is spacious for the driver and passengers alike. Its lackluster infotainment system is typical of Mazda. Protruding from the center dash, it’s just large enough to see without obscuring your view. Powering the 10.25 inch infotainment operation is a center console dial, allowing you to keep your eyes on the road while operating. The volume knob is conveniently located in the center console.
Our 2.5L Turbo charged Premium Plus AWD tester was flawless. It had tons of get up and go, excellent ride quality and nice styling. With 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, the CX-50 means business. We liked that the six-speed automatic transmission still had a shifter as well as option manual when pushed over like past vehicle models. Twenty-inch wheels, leather seats, sunroof, ventilated and heated seats, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were also a few items that came standard in our tester. Over a week of highway, city and long distance driving, the CX-50 did great on all terrains, and mileage came in at a commendable 25.7 mpg. I would like to have seen more legroom width in the front seats, but I am not complaining at all.
Mazda manufactures realistic automobiles for realistic consumers. Well priced and well designed, the CX-50 has a place in Grasso’s Garage.