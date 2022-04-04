Traffic flows on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford on Monday. This view looks south to the Bedford Tolls from near the intersection of Interstate 293. A plan to widen the 1.7-mile stretch goes before the Executive Council on Wednesday.
Cars are blurred by a long exposure on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford on Monday. A plan to widen this section just south of the Interstate 293 intersection goes before the Executive Council on Wednesday.
This view faces north just north of the Bedford Tolls on the Everett Turnpike on Monday. A plan to widen the 1.7-mile stretch to the intersection with Interstate 293 goes before the Executive Council on Wednesday.
Traffic flows on the Everett Turnpike in Bedford on April 4, 2022. This view looks south from the intersection of Interstate 293. A plan to widen the 1.7 mile stretch goes before the Executive Council on Wednesday.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
CONCORD — A $20.5-million contract to perform the first phase for the widening of a 12-mile stretch of the F.E. Everett Turnpike from Nashua to Bedford goes before the Executive Council Wednesday.
Alvin J. Coleman & Son of Conway was the lower of two bids to widen the 1.7-mile section of the turnpike just north of Exit 13 to the intersection with I-293 in Bedford.
The contract came in $2.7 million over the Department of Transportation’s estimate to do the work, or about 15%.
Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan said 13 factors contributed to the higher bid, including the $1.3 million cost for the contractor to keep at least two lanes of travel open in both directions on the turnpike while this work is being done.
Audley Construction of Bow submitted the other bid at $21.1 million.
Once complete, the widening should reduce the heavy traffic backups that occur southbound for the morning commute and northbound during the evening rush hour.
Turnpike toll revenues are paying for the project, which once complete will provide at least three lanes of traffic in either direction the entire length of the project.
Completion by mid 2024
There are only two lanes for some of this existing section of the turnpike that goes through Bedford, Merrimack and Nashua.
This contract is to do the northernmost part of the project with a final completion date of July 19, 2024.
In other DOT matters, the council will be asked to approve a three-year, $12.6 million contract for Conduent State and Local Solutions of Germantown, Md., to serve as the company that maintains the turnpike’s toll collection system.
The council will also review eight different road repaving contracts across the state that total $32.2 million.
During the meeting, the council is expected to confirm Attorney General John Formella's pick to be his deputy AG, James Boffetti of Litchfield, who will earn a salary of $126,620.
A veteran department head in the agency, Boffetti replaces Deputy Jane Young who President Joe Biden named U.S. attorney for New Hampshire.
The council also has before it Gov. Chris Sununu's nomination of Cassandra Sanchez of Methuen, Mass., to become the state's second child advocate, replacing Moira O'Neill of Surry, Maine, who decided not to seek another term. This job pays $96,720 annually.