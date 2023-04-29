Telluride

The 2023 Kia Telluride.

 Boston Herald/TNS

With Kia continuing to deliver outstanding vehicles in 2022, 2023 looks to be no different. Their flagship Kia Telluride delivers a huge bang for the buck and gets even better with additional models and availability.

Our week-long tester, a 2023 Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro AWD. Yes, a whole lot of letters in their naming convention, but one that I think you will come to enjoy. Back in January of 2022, we experienced the Telluride SX-Prestige, which really gained a lot of traction from my readers and with the X-Pro additions in 2023, reviewing this was a must.