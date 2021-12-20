When the airline industry reaches pre-pandemic levels, both Manchester-Boston Regional and Portsmouth International airports will be ready.
Manchester is offering new flights by Spirit Airlines — the first new carrier to arrive in 17 years. Portsmouth recently completed a terminal expansion, which allows Allegiant Air to expand service.
The new destinations will likely be key to the continued recovery of both airports.
“It has been a leisure travel-led recovery,” said Ted Kitchens, airport director in Manchester.
Passenger traffic at Manchester is between 70% and 75% back to its pre-pandemic levels.
As of October, Manchester saw 748,589 passengers in 2021, a nearly 18% increase over 2020, when the industry saw a 95% drop in demand over a three-week period because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Holiday travel in December is expected to further accelerate the rebound.
“I don’t think business travel will really start flying again until maybe the second quarter of 2022 and then slowly build throughout that calendar year and then hopefully get back to pre-pandemic levels sometime in 2023,” Kitchens said in an interview.
Manchester reported about 1.7 million passengers in 2019.
So far, Portsmouth has seen about 150,000 passengers. The number of passengers dropped to 80,000 in 2020.
“We’re happy to see a recovery in 2021 but this year’s activity is still 35% below our pre-pandemic level of 233,000 passengers in 2019,” Paul Brean, executive director of the Pease Development Authority, wrote in an email to the Union Leader.
Experts have talked about how business travel won’t look exactly the same as a result of advancement in video conferencing during the pandemic, but new trends including “bleisure” (business and leisure) travel will likely continue to rise.
The industry is constantly shifting as COVID-19 cases rise or new variants, like omicron, emerge.
“From what I am hearing it seems to be a little bit more contagious but maybe not as severe,” Kitchens said. “I don’t know what that means from a consumer confidence level with travel.”
New destinations
This fall, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport welcomed Spirit Airlines with flights to four Florida destinations: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa. Sprit became the airport’s first new carrier in 17 years when it started operations on Oct. 7.
“We’re very happy with the community’s response to our service from MHT to all four Florida destinations that give Manchester travelers access to low fares and convenient, nonstop options,” Nicole Aguiar, a Spirit spokeswoman, wrote in an email.
Starting April 20, Spirit will begin flying to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“It’s exciting to be the first airline to offer a nonstop route from MHT to the state of South Carolina,” Aguiar wrote.
It hasn’t been all good news. United Airlines will stop its daily service from Manchester to Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 4. United will continue serving Manchester with twice-daily flights to Newark, N.J., a major hub for the carrier.
Next year, Allegiant Air will add three destinations out of Portsmouth: Tampa, Nashville and a seasonal route to Myrtle Beach.
Those routes have all been offered in the past, but never at the same time, Brean said.
“Recent improvements to the airport terminal have allowed flights to operate simultaneously, primarily due to the ability to process passengers and baggage from the ticketing area to the aircraft more efficiently,” he wrote. “Our old facility was outdated and lacked the space for post 9/11 security enhancements and equipment.”
Expansions
For the most part, a 24,000-square-foot expansion at the Portsmouth International Airport is complete, including an improved screening checkpoint, new concourse area and concession stand.
“Our intent was to make the family leisure traveler feel comfortable and welcoming and start their vacation early while waiting to board their flight,” Brean said.
The Manchester airport announced in February it landed a deal with Maryland-based Aeroterm to build a 64,000-square-foot cargo facility right off the runway.
Kitchens said old hangars are being demolished in preparation for construction in the spring.
“This is the first new cargo development in New England in quite a while,” Kitchens said. “And e-commerce is here to stay. ”
He said the airport supports a lot of feeder aircraft which carry goods to areas like Rutland, Vt., and Bar Harbor, Maine.
So far, the Manchester airport has seen 166 million pounds of cargo. Last year, the amount was 212 million pounds.
The increase in cargo helps lower landing fees and overall operating costs, which could attract more passenger carriers in the future.
Headwinds
The recovery across the airline industry has been uneven, with the majority of travelers choosing destinations such as the Sun Belt or Intermountain West. Travelers were looking for beaches, mountains and wide open spaces, Kitchens said during the Greater Manchester Chamber’s Economic Development and Infrastructure Summit last month.
“New England, the Northeast and West Coast are not doing very well compared to other regions,” he said.
The entire region is down in key metrics, including available seat miles, revenue passenger miles, available departing seats and onboards.
While New Hampshire has mountains, the travel is mostly connected to Boston, which at times has been known as a hotspot for COVID-19.
“It is going to take us some time to get over that perception issue,” Kitchens said.
For months, Kitchens has been telling everyone that he can say that low fares are back in Manchester for the first time in at least a decade.
The number of license plates from Massachusetts in the parking lots and garage has gone up.
“Competition is a good thing between airlines,” he said.